Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community

Tora, Tora, Tora perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, September 13, 2024. "Tora, Tora, Tora" is the Commemorative Air Force's recreation of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that signaled the beginning of the American involvement in World War II. The air show was hosted by the 139th Airlift Wing, and city of St. Joseph to thank the community for their support. The air show committee estimated around 40,000 people attended during the weekend performances in which the Thunderbirds were featured. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)