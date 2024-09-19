Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Tora, Tora, Tora perform at the Sound of Speed Airshow at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, September 13, 2024. "Tora, Tora, Tora" is the Commemorative Air Force's recreation of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that signaled the beginning of the American involvement in World War II. The air show was hosted by the 139th Airlift Wing, and city of St. Joseph to thank the community for their support. The air show committee estimated around 40,000 people attended during the weekend performances in which the Thunderbirds were featured. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 11:12
    Photo ID: 8653117
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-YI114-3019
    Resolution: 1809x1204
    Size: 755.07 KB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community
    Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community
    Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community engagement
    A6M "Zero"
    Sound of Speed Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download