Old Hickory Lake provides updates of interest to public

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District officials say debris removal at Rockland Recreation Area in Hendersonville, Tennessee, on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake is expected to begin in the coming weeks. Hundreds of trees were knocked down and picnic shelters demolished when a tornado hit the area Dec. 9, 2023. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)