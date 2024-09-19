U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District officials say debris removal at Rockland Recreation Area in Hendersonville, Tennessee, on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake is expected to begin in the coming weeks. Hundreds of trees were knocked down and picnic shelters demolished when a tornado hit the area Dec. 9, 2023. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8653119
|VIRIN:
|240814-A-EO110-2001
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|27.29 MB
|Location:
|HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Old Hickory Lake provides updates of interest to public, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Old Hickory Lake provides updates of interest to public
