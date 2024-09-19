Old Hickory Lake provides updates of interest to public

Photo By Leon Roberts | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District officials say debris removal at...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District officials say debris removal at Rockland Recreation Area in Hendersonville, Tennessee, on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake is expected to begin in the coming weeks. Hundreds of trees were knocked down and picnic shelters demolished when a tornado hit the area Dec. 9, 2023. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 20, 2024) – The staff at Old Hickory Lake is providing several updates of interest to the public, including the status of phone service, and the latest information regarding the recovery at Rockland Recreation Area.



Officials are getting the word out to customers that the primary phone numbers to the Old Hickory Lock and Lake Office and Visitor Center are being disconnected around noon today to allow onsite contractors to relocate underground utilities.



The primary phone numbers are expected to be out of service for up to two weeks. In the interim, the public may reach the lock at 615-417-4942 and the Lake Office and Visitor Center at 615-475-7161.



The Old Hickory Lake Visitor Center remains closed to the public, but some business can be conducted by appointment only.



Freddie Bell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s operations area manager in Nashville, said for public safety, Power Plant Road and Rockland Recreation Area on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake remain closed to the public due to the extent of damage and devastation from the tornado that occurred in December 2023.



“We anticipate having a contractor onsite in the coming weeks to begin clearing Rockland Recreation Area of the hundreds of downed trees and debris scattered throughout the area,” Bell said.



