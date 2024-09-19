Best Squad Competition: Spc. Sean Sobik, D Company, 782d MI Battalion (Cyber)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Sean Sobik, who hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a Language Analyst, assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 12.



Spc. Sobik was a team member on the 782d MI Battalion (Cyber) Best Squad which won the 2025 Brigade Best Squad Competition (BSC) and received the Army Commendation Medal for his achievement from Col. Candy Boparai, the commander of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), September 12.



Additionally, Sobik is the Brigade 2025 Best Warrior.