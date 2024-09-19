Best Squad Competition: Spc. Sean Sobik, D Company, 782d MI Battalion (Cyber)

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Sean Sobik, who hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Sean Sobik, who hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a Language Analyst, assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 12. Spc. Sobik was a team member on the 782d MI Battalion (Cyber) Best Squad which won the 2025 Brigade Best Squad Competition (BSC) and received the Army Commendation Medal for his achievement from Col. Candy Boparai, the commander of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), September 12. Additionally, Sobik is the Brigade 2025 Best Warrior. see less | View Image Page

FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Sean Sobik, who hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a Language Analyst, assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 12.



Spc. Sobik was a team member on the 782d MI Battalion (Cyber) Best Squad which won the 2025 Brigade Best Squad Competition (BSC) and received the Army Commendation Medal for his achievement from Col. Candy Boparai, the commander of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), September 12.



Additionally, Sobik is the Brigade 2025 Best Warrior.



He attended the Defense Language Institute, and attained a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Portuguese Studies from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and an Associate of Arts in Chinese Mandarin; and is a qualified linguist in both Spanish and Chinese.



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN?

“In short, I was motivated to join for the opportunity to attend and learn at the best language school in the U.S. Armed Forces. Serving, to me, means fulfilling a civil duty and improving myself, my peers and the Army.”



DISCUSS THE IMPACT OF FAMILY AND CULTURE ON YOUR DECISION TO JOIN THE ARMY AND YOUR SERVICE

“As a child my father told me bedtime stories of his time in the Navy, where he learned to be a master electrician. His father and brother, as well as my mother’s brother and his son have all served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces. It felt like the right thing to do and the best way to pursue my future goals.”



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

“My future goals include attending the Airborne, Air Assault, and SERE schools, becoming a member of the ARSOF community, and attaining my private pilot’s license.”



DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE QUOTE?

“The main quote I live by is Moment Mori – remember that you will die. It may sound morbid, but if you don’t reach for the goals and landmarks you set for yourself, and you don’t push yourself to be better, you may reach the end of your life and regret not taking the chances that were presented to you when you had them. We also never know when we will die, it could be tomorrow. Would you be satisfied with your life if that were to happen?”



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BSC AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS

“I immediately identified the areas that I was weakest at, push-ups and regulation knowledge, and spent extra time working towards improving those areas. For a competition like best squad everyone on the team needs to be proficient at every area in which they will be tested. No one wants to be that person that’s holding the team back. My advice to others would be to ensure neither you nor your closest battle buddy are that person that’s holding the squad back.”



WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BSC

“I should probably say something like, crushing land navigation, getting fast times on the obstacle course and successfully handling all the weapons. However, what I will remember most is the shared experience of my squad and the laughs we shared during the week of the competition.”