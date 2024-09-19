Flights 584-598 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Coin Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 700 Airmen assigned to Flights 584-598, receive their Airman’s coin during the 737th Training Group’s Coin and Retreat Ceremony, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, September 18, 2024. The ceremony is one of three U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training graduation events and signifies the transition from trainee to Airman. Lt. Col. Rodolfo Orozco, 321st Training Squadron commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Valeria Andrade, 321 TRS Senior Enlisted Leader, were the guest speakers for the ceremony. The 37th Training Wing, known as “Gateway to the Air Force” is home to BMT. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Daniel Cruz)