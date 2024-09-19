Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flights 584-598 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Coin Ceremony

    Flights 584-598 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Coin Ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing

    More than 700 Airmen assigned to Flights 584-598, receive their Airman’s coin during the 737th Training Group’s Coin and Retreat Ceremony, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, September 18, 2024. The ceremony is one of three U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training graduation events and signifies the transition from trainee to Airman. Lt. Col. Rodolfo Orozco, 321st Training Squadron commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Valeria Andrade, 321 TRS Senior Enlisted Leader, were the guest speakers for the ceremony. The 37th Training Wing, known as “Gateway to the Air Force” is home to BMT. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Daniel Cruz)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 11:04
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, US
    This work, Flights 584-598 ; Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training Coin Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lackland
    basic military training
    JBSA-Lackland
    BMT
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    BMT graduation

