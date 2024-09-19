Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW conducts CBRNE decontamination, casualty response drill [Image 2 of 11]

    39th ABW conducts CBRNE decontamination, casualty response drill

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 39th Medical Group, dons protective equipment as part of a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, environmental exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 19, 2024. The exercise focused on refining medical CBRNE decontamination protocols while also testing the 39th Force Support Squadron’s casualty notification and mortuary affairs procedures. These operations ensure the wing’s readiness to respond effectively to potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 08:09
    Photo ID: 8652634
    VIRIN: 240919-F-BS488-1048
    Resolution: 6926x4617
    Size: 9.01 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    This work, 39th ABW conducts CBRNE decontamination, casualty response drill [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    CBRNE
    39 ABW
    Exercise
    Incirlik AB

