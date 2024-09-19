39th ABW conducts CBRNE decontamination, casualty response drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, participate in a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, environmental exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 19, 2024. The exercise focused on refining medical CBRNE decontamination protocols while also testing the 39th Force Support Squadron’s casualty notification and mortuary affairs procedures. These operations ensure the wing’s readiness to respond effectively to potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)