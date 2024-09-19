Standing Ready: 15th MEU Provides Counter-UAS Support Underway in Tsushima Strait

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Nicholas Velez, a low altitude air defense gunner assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Philadelphia, prepares to use a SkyView MP passive detection system to provide counter-unmanned aircraft system response aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Tsushima Strait, Sept 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)