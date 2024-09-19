Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Standing Ready: 15th MEU Provides Counter-UAS Support Underway in Tsushima Strait [Image 6 of 6]

    Standing Ready: 15th MEU Provides Counter-UAS Support Underway in Tsushima Strait

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stage on the flight deck ramp to provide counter-unmanned aircraft system support aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Tsushima Strait, Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 03:36
    VIRIN: 240918-M-LO557-2052
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Standing Ready: 15th MEU Provides Counter-UAS Support Underway in Tsushima Strait [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Counter-UAS
    USMCNews
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Critical Waterways
    Safe and Secure Seas
    Sea Passages

