Standing Ready: 15th MEU Provides Counter-UAS Support Underway in Tsushima Strait

TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stage on the flight deck ramp to provide counter-unmanned aircraft system support aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Tsushima Strait, Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)