    CFAY Holds Bells Across America Ceremony [Image 2 of 9]

    CFAY Holds Bells Across America Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    240919-N-ED185-1024
    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 19, 2024) Cmdr. David Kim, left, chaplain, and Capt. Les Sobol commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, bow their heads in prayer during a Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony held onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 19, 2024. Each September, Naval Installations around the world hold a Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony to honor those who died on active duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 23:51
    Photo ID: 8652200
    VIRIN: 240919-N-ED185-1024
    Resolution: 4708x3363
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
