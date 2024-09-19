CFAY Holds Bells Across America Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 19, 2024) U.S. Navy boots sit on a stage to honor fallen U.S. service members during a Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony held onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Sept. 19, 2024. Each September, Naval Installations around the world hold a Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony to honor those who died on active duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)