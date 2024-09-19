CNO awards Artic Service Medal to crew of USS Indiana (SSN 789)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240917-N-GR655-1345 GROTON, Conn. (September 17, 2024) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti poses with the crew of USS Indiana (SSN 789) during an awards presentation for the newly awarded Artic Service Medal pierside at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut. The medal recognizes the crew’s contributions to national security and maritime superiority in the Artic region. The medal was announced during Operation Ice Camp 2024, a three-week event that assesses the Navy’s operational readiness in the Arctic. Indiana and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12 and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)