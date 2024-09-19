240919-N-TI693-1025
PIERRE, S.D. (Sept. 19, 2024) - Command Senior Chief Aaron Beugler, senior enlisted leader, front, from Arcata, Calif., assigned to the pre-commissioned unit USS Pierre (LCS 38), participates in a radio interview during a ship namesake visit to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility in Pierre, S.D., September, 19, 2024. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 21:11
|Photo ID:
|8652119
|VIRIN:
|240919-N-TI693-1025
|Resolution:
|4000x5000
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PCU Pierre makes namesake visit to Pierre, S.D. [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.