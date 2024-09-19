PCU Pierre makes namesake visit to Pierre, S.D.

240919-N-TI693-1039
PIERRE, S.D. (Sept. 19, 2024) - Cmdr. Justin Guernsey, commanding officer, center right, Command Senior Chief Aaron Beugler, senior enlisted leader, center left, and Lt. Marshal Van Gundy, weapons officer, left, all assigned to the pre-commissioned unit USS Pierre (LCS 38), participate in a radio interview during a ship namesake visit to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility in Pierre, S.D., September, 19, 2024. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)
USS Pierre Crew Visits Namesake City
