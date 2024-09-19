Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 19 [Image 20 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 19

    ODENTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    ODENTON, Md. – Soldiers and Civilians from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) hosted the Hackathon IV in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library to encourage teen interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) at the Odenton Regional Library, September 10.

    Hackathon is a cyber and computer challenge event for young people and there are two more events at the Odenton Regional Library scheduled this fall on October 8 and November 19. Interested teens can register for the events at the Odenton Regional Library or online through the AACPL website (https://www.aacpl.net/event/hackathon-162094) and the event goes from 4 to 7 p.m. (U.S. Army Photo by Quintin Wilcox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 19:12
    Photo ID: 8651985
    VIRIN: 240910-O-PX639-2996
    Resolution: 4160x2768
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: ODENTON, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 19 [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 01
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 02
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 03
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 04
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 05
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 06
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 07
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 08
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 09
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 10
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 11
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 12
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 13
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 14
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 15
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 16
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 17
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 18
    Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens 19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hackathon IV &ndash; A cyber and computer challenge event for teens

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cybersecurity
    STEM
    Recruiting
    Be All You Can Be
    Army Possibilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download