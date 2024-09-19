Hackathon IV – A cyber and computer challenge event for teens

Courtesy Photo | ODENTON, Md. – Soldiers and Civilians from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ODENTON, Md. – Soldiers and Civilians from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) hosted the Hackathon IV in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library to encourage teen interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) at the Odenton Regional Library, September 10. Hackathon is a cyber and computer challenge event for young people and there are two more events at the Odenton Regional Library scheduled this fall on October 8 and November 19. Interested teens can register for the events at the Odenton Regional Library or online through the AACPL website (https://www.aacpl.net/event/hackathon-162094) and the event goes from 4 to 7 p.m. (U.S. Army Photo by Quintin Wilcox) see less | View Image Page

ODENTON, Md. – Soldiers and Civilians from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) hosted the Hackathon IV in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library to encourage teen interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) at the Odenton Regional Library, September 10.

Hackathon is a cyber and computer challenge event for young people and there are two more events at the Odenton Regional Library scheduled this fall on October 8 and November 19. Interested teens can register for the events at the Odenton Regional Library or online through the AACPL website (https://www.aacpl.net/event/hackathon-162094) and the event goes from 4 to 7 p.m.



At Hackathon, teens can compete in a CTF (Capture the Flag) challenge where participants search for flags, using a variety of techniques including reverse engineering, decryption, netcat, and ssh keys. Additionally, there is a Python Programming challenge, varying in difficulty from basic to master; Password Cracking, where participants learn principles of password security and the lesson concludes with a password cracking demonstration; Publicly Available Information, where participants appreciate the dangers of posting personal information online and learn techniques for browsing publicly available information; and a Logic Games station, where participants practice binary number systems, modulo operations, and Boolean algebra.



Parents, guardians, or educators can attend to mentor their teens through the challenges; however, only the teens can win :). Brigade Soldiers and Civilians are on hand to run the stations, as well as assist and encourage the young people, and answer any questions they might have regarding a “day in the life” of a Cyber Soldier or Army Civilian.



“Stewarding positive community relationships is critical for the Army mission,” said 2nd Lt. Nathan Vowinkel, a 17A cyberspace operations officer and the event lead. “Engagements like the Hackathon allow Soldiers and Army Civilians to connect with the American people we serve and protect and reminds civilians of all the military members who serve and sacrifice to preserve our way of life.”



There are no Army recruiters at the Hackathon.



In 2019, the Odenton Regional Library asked the Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs Office for their support in reaching out to young people in a STEM career path and the Praetorians of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) answered that call. And ever since, except during COVID, the brigade has been hosting the annual event at the Odenton Regional Library to educate and inform teens.



“The Hackathon events put on by the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) have been great events and are an amazing opportunity for our middle and high school students in Anne Arundel County,” said Al Parkinson, a teacher at the Center of Applied Technology South with Anne Arundel County Public Schools. “I was so lucky to learn of this opportunity last year and attend a Hackathon event. The excitement and engagement from the teens, middle and highschoolers attending was incredible. I was hooked and have attended multiple events since, encouraging all my students to take advantage, as well as bringing my son and nephew.”

Parkinson, who teaches honors Cisco IT Networking and Intro to Cybersecurity, mentioned AACPS CAT-South is hosting their upcoming open house for interested Anne Arundel County middle and high school students, October 9 (https://www.aacps.org/o/catsouth/events?id=31117063).



“The (Soldiers) and Civilian Army members that put this on are amazing. I have watched them teach and engage learners with little or no experience as well as those who are more advanced, have training and have been practicing/ competing in Cybersecurity competitions,” added Parkinson. “They do a great job of sitting with new learners and breaking down the challenges helping them succeed and setting them up for success. Last year my seniors were reluctant at first to attend because they thought it was for beginners. After attending they quickly learned and I quote the Chief (Chief Warrant Officer Joshua Wellman, lead for the CTF) who designed the challenges, “It’s easier for us to make the challenges harder than it is to make them easier for beginners.” They quickly learned the challenge was real.



“The men and woman working in this group are experts in offensive and defensive cybersecurity, and whether they realize it or not they become role models and teachers at their events engaging our youth and future experts in Cybersecurity!” said Parkinson “Thanks to everyone involved, and excited for the next event on October 8, 2024.”



Working in partnership with our garrison public affairs offices the brigade has built partnerships with area schools and libraries to send out ambassadors throughout the United States to tell their Army story, host computer challenges, and provide classes on various STEM workshops.

The Brigade has a presence at Fort Eisenhower, Ga.; Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Fort Meade, Md., and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas; and this year alone, the Praetorian have supported U.S. Army Recruiting Command and U.S. Army Cyber Command in supporting their events in Brooklyn, N.Y.; Chicago; Hephzibah, Ga.; Rock Falls and Rockford, Ill., Las Vegas; Asheville, N.C.; Moon Township, Pa., San Francisco; Roebuck, Blythewood, and Greenwood, S.C.; and in Arlington and Houston, Texas.



“Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!”