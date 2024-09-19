VMM-163 and VMGR-352 conduct deployment for training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, to Fairchild Air Force Base, Spokane, Washington, Sept. 16, 2024. A detachment of six MV-22B Ospreys and two KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd MAW, flew 1,200 miles to simulate a long-range flight in the Indo-Pacific region and achieved multiple qualifications for both KC-130J and MV-22B aircrews. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft).