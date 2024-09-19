Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-163 and VMGR-352 conduct deployment for training [Image 4 of 5]

    VMM-163 and VMGR-352 conduct deployment for training

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, to Fairchild Air Force Base, Spokane, Washington, Sept. 16, 2024. A detachment of six MV-22B Ospreys and two KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd MAW, flew 1,200 miles to simulate a long-range flight in the Indo-Pacific region and achieved multiple qualifications for both KC-130J and MV-22B aircrews. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft).

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 18:16
    VIRIN: 240916-M-QY860-1056
    This work, VMM-163 and VMGR-352 conduct deployment for training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

