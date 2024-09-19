VMM-163 and VMGR-352 conduct deployment for training

Two U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly behind a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Squadron (VMGR) 352, MAG-11, 3rd MAW, during a training flight from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, to Fairchild Air Force Base, Spokane, Washington, Sept. 16, 2024. A detachment of six MV-22B Ospreys and two KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft flew 1,200 miles to simulate a long-range flight in the Indo-Pacific region and achieved multiple qualifications for both KC-130J and MV-22B aircrews. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft).
