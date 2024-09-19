Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-163 and VMGR-352 conduct deployment for training [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VMM-163 and VMGR-352 conduct deployment for training

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Two U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly behind a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Squadron (VMGR) 352, MAG-11, 3rd MAW, during a training flight from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, to Fairchild Air Force Base, Spokane, Washington, Sept. 16, 2024. A detachment of six MV-22B Ospreys and two KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft flew 1,200 miles to simulate a long-range flight in the Indo-Pacific region and achieved multiple qualifications for both KC-130J and MV-22B aircrews. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8651938
    VIRIN: 240916-M-QY860-1065
    Resolution: 3477x2318
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-163 and VMGR-352 conduct deployment for training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-163 and VMGR-352 conduct deployment for training
    VMM-163 and VMGR-352 conduct deployment for training
    VMM-163 and VMGR-352 conduct deployment for training
    VMM-163 and VMGR-352 conduct deployment for training
    VMM-163 and VMGR-352 conduct deployment for training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-130J
    VMGR-352
    USMC
    3rd MAW
    VMM-163
    MV-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download