Competitors earn the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year

The 2024 U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeants of the Year were announced during a ceremony held at Fort Jackson, S.C. on Sept, 19, 2024.



After four days of physically and mentally grueling competition, Sgt. First Class Jake Mrzena, a Drill Sergeant Leader with the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy at Fort Jackson, S.C., earned the title of U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeant of the Year.