Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Competitors earn the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Competitors earn the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Isaiah J Scott 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    The 2024 U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeants of the Year were announced during a ceremony held at Fort Jackson, S.C. on Sept, 19, 2024. After four days of physically and mentally grueling competition, Staff Sgt. Samuel Matlock, a Drill Sergeant representing the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., was awarded the honorary belt as the active-duty U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 15:03
    Photo ID: 8651547
    VIRIN: 240919-A-FP972-3224
    Resolution: 3300x4200
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competitors earn the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Isaiah J Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Competitors earn the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year
    Competitors earn the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year
    Competitors earn the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year
    Competitors earn the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year
    Competitors earn the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Competitors earn the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill Sergeant
    DSOY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download