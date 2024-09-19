Competitors earn the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year

The 2024 U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeants of the Year were announced during a ceremony held at Fort Jackson, S.C. on Sept, 19, 2024. After four days of physically and mentally grueling competition, Staff Sgt. Samuel Matlock, a Drill Sergeant representing the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., was awarded the honorary belt as the active-duty U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year.
