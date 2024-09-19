Beyond the project: Contracts and the 436th CONS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Dover members from the 436th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 436th Contracting Squadron discuss renovation plans for the Law Center courtroom at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 5, 2024. The courtroom renovation is one of many projects the 436th CONS is invested in, displaying its role in assisting base functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)