    Beyond the project: Contracts and the 436th CONS [Image 3 of 4]

    Beyond the project: Contracts and the 436th CONS

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Airman Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Micah McMillan, 436th Airlift Wing Judge Advocate, staff judge advocate, looks on as Team Dover members from the 436th Contracting Squadron and the 436th Civil Engineering Squadron discuss the renovation for the courtroom at the Law Center at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 5, 2024. The courtroom renovation is one of many projects the 436th CONS is invested in, displaying its role in assisting base functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 14:42
    Photo ID: 8651519
    VIRIN: 240905-F-HB412-1068
    Resolution: 3653x2419
    Size: 1000.38 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing

