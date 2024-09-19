Beyond the project: Contracts and the 436th CONS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Micah McMillan, 436th Airlift Wing Judge Advocate, staff judge advocate, looks on as Team Dover members from the 436th Contracting Squadron and the 436th Civil Engineering Squadron discuss the renovation for the courtroom at the Law Center at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 5, 2024. The courtroom renovation is one of many projects the 436th CONS is invested in, displaying its role in assisting base functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)