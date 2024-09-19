Wing Leadership visits Public Affairs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Ellison, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, learns how to make a social media reel during an Airman Visit from Senior Airman Kailee Reynolds, 47th Wing Staff Agency public affairs specialist, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 23, 2024. Airman visits allow wing leadership to get hands-on experience with the different missions airmen around the base carry out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)