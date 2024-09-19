Wing Leadership visits Public Affairs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Wilson, 47th Operations Group chief enlisted manager, learns how to make a social media reel during an Airman Visit from Senior Airman Keira Rossman, 47th Wing Staff Agency public affairs specialist, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 23, 2024. Airman visits allow wing leadership to get hands-on experience with the different missions airmen around the base carry out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)