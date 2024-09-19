Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing Leadership visits Public Affairs [Image 1 of 2]

    Wing Leadership visits Public Affairs

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Wilson, 47th Operations Group chief enlisted manager, learns how to make a social media reel during an Airman Visit from Senior Airman Keira Rossman, 47th Wing Staff Agency public affairs specialist, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 23, 2024. Airman visits allow wing leadership to get hands-on experience with the different missions airmen around the base carry out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 13:36
    Photo ID: 8651349
    VIRIN: 240826-F-IL807-1696
    Resolution: 3851x2568
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing Leadership visits Public Affairs [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

