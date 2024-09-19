Fort Buchanan honors Gold Star parents

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

For Miguelina Baez Cepeda, mother of Sgt. Rafael E. Biagi Baez, who died in Afghanistan on Sept. 23, 2011, the Fort Buchanan Gold Star event provides a place to meet with the Army family.



"I feel peace during these meetings, and I feel like family. I feel good. They have always supported me at Fort Buchanan, although it is not easy," said Baez Cepeda.