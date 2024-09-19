Fort Buchanan honors Gold Star parents

For Miguelina Baez Cepeda, mother of Sgt. Rafael E. Biagi Baez, who died in Afghanistan on Sept. 23, 2011, the Fort Buchanan Gold Star event provides a place to meet with the Army family.
"I feel peace during these meetings, and I feel like family. I feel good. They have always supported me at Fort Buchanan, although it is not easy," said Baez Cepeda.
