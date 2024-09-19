Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan honors Gold Star parents [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Buchanan honors Gold Star parents

    PUERTO RICO

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Jose Lopez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    For Miguelina Baez Cepeda, mother of Sgt. Rafael E. Biagi Baez, who died in Afghanistan on Sept. 23, 2011, the Fort Buchanan Gold Star event provides a place to meet with the Army family.

    "I feel peace during these meetings, and I feel like family. I feel good. They have always supported me at Fort Buchanan, although it is not easy," said Baez Cepeda.

    This work, Fort Buchanan honors Gold Star parents [Image 2 of 2], by Jose Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

