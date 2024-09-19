Pathfinders shake hands during the 501st Combat Support Wing Air Force Ball at RAF Fairford, England, Sep. 13, 2024. The Air Force ball is an annual event hosted at bases worldwide, providing an opportunity for service members and their guests to gather, celebrate and highlight the milestones and achievements of the Air Force’s 77-year history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 11:36
|Photo ID:
|8650931
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-KS661-1001
|Resolution:
|7398x4932
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.