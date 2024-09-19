Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball [Image 13 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Honor Guardsmen present the colors during the 501st Combat Support Wing Air Force Ball at RAF Fairford, England, Sep. 13, 2024. The Air Force ball is an annual event hosted at bases worldwide, providing an opportunity for service members and their guests to gather, celebrate and highlight the milestones and achievements of the Air Force’s 77-year history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 11:36
    Photo ID: 8650930
    VIRIN: 240913-F-KS661-1002
    Resolution: 8141x5427
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball
    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball
    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball
    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball
    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball
    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball
    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball
    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball
    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball
    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball
    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball
    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball
    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball
    Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    77th
    501st
    Air Force Ball
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download