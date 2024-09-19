Pathfinders celebrate U.S. Air Force's 77th birthday with Air Force ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Honor Guardsmen present the colors during the 501st Combat Support Wing Air Force Ball at RAF Fairford, England, Sep. 13, 2024. The Air Force ball is an annual event hosted at bases worldwide, providing an opportunity for service members and their guests to gather, celebrate and highlight the milestones and achievements of the Air Force’s 77-year history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)