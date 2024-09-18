Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines, Sailors Conduct 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Aboard Harpers Ferry [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marines, Sailors Conduct 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Aboard Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christian O’Reilly, a squad leader assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participates in a 9/11 memorial climb aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 12, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 08:51
    Photo ID: 8650507
    VIRIN: 240912-M-HY848-1084
    Resolution: 4527x6787
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Sailors Conduct 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Aboard Harpers Ferry [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines, Sailors Conduct 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Aboard Harpers Ferry
    Marines, Sailors Conduct 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Aboard Harpers Ferry
    Marines, Sailors Conduct 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Aboard Harpers Ferry
    Marines, Sailors Conduct 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Aboard Harpers Ferry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    9/11
    Harpers Ferry
    Sailors
    Marines
    September 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download