Marines, Sailors Conduct 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Aboard Harpers Ferry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isaiah Sedino, a combat cargo Marine assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and a native of Hawaii, climbs the stairs of Harpers Ferry during a 9/11 memorial climb while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 12, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)