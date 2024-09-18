31st MEU conducts Defense of the Amphibious Task Force Live-Fire exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires at a target during a defense of the amphibious task force live-fire exercise, in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 18, 2024. The exercise was conducted to demonstrate defense capabilities and effectively integrate Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors and dispel enemy threats approaching the USS Green Bay. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Isabel Izquierdo)