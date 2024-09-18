Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU conducts Defense of the Amphibious Task Force Live-Fire exercise [Image 12 of 13]

    31st MEU conducts Defense of the Amphibious Task Force Live-Fire exercise

    USS GREEN BAY, PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.18.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Isabel Izquierdo 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a defense of the amphibious task force live-fire exercise, in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 18, 2024. The exercise was conducted to demonstrate defense capabilities and effectively integrate Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors and dispel enemy threats approaching the USS Green Bay. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Isabel Izquierdo)

    TAGS

    USMC
    USS Green Bay
    integration
    Training
    BLT 1/4
    DATF

