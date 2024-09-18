Alpha BTRY 5-4 ADAR, Live Fire and MRE.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted a Live Fire and Mission Readiness Exercise (MRE) in Grafenwöhr, Germany, from September 10 to 22. The SGT STOUT weapon system was a key component of the intense live fire exercise, demonstrating its precision and reliability in real-world scenarios alongside a three-day MRE. Command Sergeant Major Rowley visited the unit, inspiring the troops and sharing his invaluable experience to enhance mission readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Andrew Stockholm)