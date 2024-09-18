Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha BTRY 5-4 ADAR, Live Fire and MRE. [Image 5 of 8]

    Alpha BTRY 5-4 ADAR, Live Fire and MRE.

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Stockholm 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted a Live Fire and Mission Readiness Exercise (MRE) in Grafenwöhr, Germany, from September 10 to 22. The SGT STOUT weapon system was a key component of the intense live fire exercise, demonstrating its precision and reliability in real-world scenarios alongside a three-day MRE. Command Sergeant Major Rowley visited the unit, inspiring the troops and sharing his invaluable experience to enhance mission readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Andrew Stockholm)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 05:15
    Photo ID: 8650369
    VIRIN: 240919-A-TT538-2880
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha BTRY 5-4 ADAR, Live Fire and MRE. [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Andrew Stockholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Short range air defense system

    NATO
    Air Defense Artillery
    SGT STOUT
    SHORAD
    StrongerTogether
    MSHORD

