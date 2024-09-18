USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240919-N-QR506-1872 SASEBO, JAPAN (Sept. 19, 2024) Sailor assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) arrive to their new home port in Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 19. The USS San Diego, previously originally based out of San Diego, California, will move to Sasebo, Japan to join the Forward Deployed Naval Forces Japan (FDNF-J) as part of a permanent change of station. Maintaining an FDNF capability with the most advanced ships supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan and the security and stability of the vital Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)