Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan [Image 15 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    SASEBO, JAPAN (Sept. 19, 2024) Amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) arrives pier side at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo as part of a scheduled home port shift to Sasebo, Japan, Sept. 19. The USS San Diego, previously originally based out of San Diego, California, will move to Sasebo, Japan to join the Forward Deployed Naval Forces Japan (FDNF-J) as part of a permanent change of station. Maintaining an FDNF capability with the most advanced ships supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan and the security and stability of the vital Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 03:34
    Photo ID: 8650343
    VIRIN: 240919-N-SW005-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Arrives in Sasebo, Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USS San Diego (LPD 22)
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download