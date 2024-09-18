Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Ridge Sailors Participate In Firefighting Drill [Image 3 of 5]

    Blue Ridge Sailors Participate In Firefighting Drill

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Duran 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 19, 2024) – Sailors aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) prepare for a damage control training evolution aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Sept. 19, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Duran)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 00:46
    Photo ID: 8650195
    VIRIN: 240919-N-EY348-1036
    Resolution: 7011x4674
    Size: 475.2 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Blue Ridge Sailors Participate In Firefighting Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Charlotte Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka

