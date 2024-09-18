Blue Ridge Sailors Participate In Firefighting Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 19, 2024) – Sailors aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) prepare for a damage control training evolution aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Sept. 19, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Duran)