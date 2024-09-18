Blue Ridge Sailors Prepare For Simulated Firefighting Drill

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 18, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman Roxanne Jones, from Coconot Creek, Florida checks vitals for Electrician’s Mate Fireman Urian Redmond, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, during a damage control training evolution on the pier of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Sept. 18, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Duran)
