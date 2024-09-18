Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer conducts port visit in Sasebo [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Boxer conducts port visit in Sasebo

    SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Lt. j.g Fiona Kurland, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), and a native of Fort Meyers, Florida stands watch on the bridge aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 16, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd James Finney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.19.2024 00:02
    Photo ID: 8650181
    VIRIN: 240915-N-ME861-1105
    Resolution: 5572x3715
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer conducts port visit in Sasebo [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer steamBoxer conducts port visit in Sasebo s into Sasabo
    Boxer conducts port visit in Sasebo
    Boxer conducts port visit in Sasebo
    Boxer conducts port visit in Sasebo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operations
    Japan
    USS Boxer
    Sea and Anchor
    Pilot House

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download