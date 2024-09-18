Boxer steamBoxer conducts port visit in Sasebo s into Sasabo

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jesus Rascon, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of El Paso, Texas, stands watch in the bridge as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 16, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2024 00:02
|Photo ID:
|8650180
|VIRIN:
|240915-N-ME861-1143
|Resolution:
|4535x3239
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
