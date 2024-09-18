USS Omaha (LCS 12) participates in Oceania Maritime Security Initiative

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN – Sailors from USS Omaha (LCS 12), along with five U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement members, transit in a rigid-hull inflatable boat to a foreign flagged fishing vessel in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 12. Omaha, assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, is operating in support of OMSI in the Indo-Pacific region. A U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement detachment from the Pacific Tactical Law Enforcement Team embarked aboard Omaha is supporting maritime fishery law enforcement operations for U.S. and Pacific Island nations in Oceania. OMSI is a Secretary of Defense program that leverages Department of Defense assets to increase U.S. Coast Guard maritime security and maritime domain awareness support in Oceania through operations in remote U.S. Exclusive Economic Zones and bilateral maritime law enforcement agreements with Pacific Island nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman First Class Weiju Lai)