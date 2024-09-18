Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Omaha (LCS 12) participates in Oceania Maritime Security Initiative [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Omaha (LCS 12) participates in Oceania Maritime Security Initiative

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1

    PACIFIC OCEAN – Sailors from USS Omaha (LCS 12), along with five U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement members, transit in a rigid-hull inflatable boat to a foreign flagged fishing vessel in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 12. Omaha, assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, is operating in support of OMSI in the Indo-Pacific region. A U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement detachment from the Pacific Tactical Law Enforcement Team embarked aboard Omaha is supporting maritime fishery law enforcement operations for U.S. and Pacific Island nations in Oceania. OMSI is a Secretary of Defense program that leverages Department of Defense assets to increase U.S. Coast Guard maritime security and maritime domain awareness support in Oceania through operations in remote U.S. Exclusive Economic Zones and bilateral maritime law enforcement agreements with Pacific Island nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman First Class Weiju Lai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 23:00
    Photo ID: 8650122
    VIRIN: 240912-N-N0820-1002
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Omaha (LCS 12) participates in Oceania Maritime Security Initiative [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Omaha (LCS 12) participates in Oceania Maritime Security Initiative
    USS Omaha (LCS 12) participates in Oceania Maritime Security Initiative

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Omaha participates in Oceania Maritime Security Initiative

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download