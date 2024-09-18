Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-M Observes 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu [Image 7 of 8]

    CJTF-M Observes 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu

    PELELIU, PALAU

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    240915-N-ML137-1113 PELELIU, Republic of Palau (Sept. 15, 2024) - Local government and U.S. military leaders and guests laid wreaths at the 1st Marine Division memorial during the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu ceremony at South Dock, Sept. 15. The battle's 80th anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of the extraordinary heroism and sacrifices made by the Marines and Soldiers who endured some of the most brutal conditions of the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 19:05
    Location: PELELIU, PW
    heroes
    veterans
    World War II
    Republic of Palau
    Battle of Peleliu
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)

