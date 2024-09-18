CJTF-M Observes 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240915-N-ML137-1087 PELELIU, Republic of Palau (Sept. 15, 2024) - A U.S. Marine with the III Marine Expeditionary Group Band, plays “Taps” during the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu ceremony, Sept. 15. The battle's 80th anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of the extraordinary heroism and sacrifices made by the Marines and Soldiers who endured some of the most brutal conditions of the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)