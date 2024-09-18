Brig. Gen. Goetz hosts town hall meeting at Alaska District

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Joseph C. "Clete" Goetz, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division, participated in a townhall meeting with staff from the Alaska District at the Elmendorf Theater and online on Sep. 17, 2024. He spoke about his leadership philosophy, detailed his vision for the district and answered questions from the audience at the event.