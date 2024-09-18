Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Goetz hosts town hall meeting in Alaska [Image 2 of 3]

    Brig. Gen. Goetz hosts town hall meeting in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Brig. Gen. Joseph C. "Clete" Goetz, commanding general of USACE - Pacific Ocean Division, participated in a town hall meeting with staff from the Alaska District at the Elmendorf Theater and online on Sep. 17. He spoke about his leadership philosophy, detailed his vision for the district and answered questions from the audience at the event.

