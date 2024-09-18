Brig. Gen. Goetz hosts town hall meeting in Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Joseph C. "Clete" Goetz, commanding general of USACE - Pacific Ocean Division, participated in a town hall meeting with staff from the Alaska District at the Elmendorf Theater and online on Sep. 17. He spoke about his leadership philosophy, detailed his vision for the district and answered questions from the audience at the event.