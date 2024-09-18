Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Womack welcomes new leadership, honors outgoing commander's legacy [Image 6 of 6]

    Womack welcomes new leadership, honors outgoing commander's legacy

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Medical Readiness Command East Commanding General, Brigadier General Lance Raney, passes the colors and all that it represents to incoming commander Col. Stephanie Mont during the Womack Army Medical Center Change of Command Ceremony, September 17, 2024, Weaver Auditorium.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 17:10
    Photo ID: 8649673
    VIRIN: 240917-O-EV225-9681
    Resolution: 4709x3117
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Womack welcomes new leadership, honors outgoing commander's legacy [Image 6 of 6], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Womack welcomes new leadership, honors outgoing commander's legacy

    TAGS

    Change of Command.
    WAMC
    Army Medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    Fort Liberty

