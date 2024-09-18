Womack welcomes new leadership, honors outgoing commander's legacy

Photo By Isaac Peterson | Medical Readiness Command East Commanding General, Brigadier General Lance Raney,...... read more read more Photo By Isaac Peterson | Medical Readiness Command East Commanding General, Brigadier General Lance Raney, passes the colors and all that it represents to incoming commander Col. Stephanie Mont during the Womack Army Medical Center Change of Command Ceremony, September 17, 2024, Weaver Auditorium. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, NC-- Womack Army Medical Center Commander, Col. David R. Zinnante relinquished command to Col. Stephanie L. Mont during a poignant change of command ceremony September 17, in the Weaver auditorium.

The ceremony, attended by Womack staff, military personnel, family members, and distinguished guests, marked the culmination of Zinnante’ s two-year tenure. Under his leadership, Womack Army Medical Center achieved significant improvements in quality, safety, and readiness.

Representing the Defense Health Agency and Medical Readiness Command East, Brigadier General Lance Raney, Commanding General, praised Zinnante’ s leadership accomplishments. This includes but is not limited to Womack’s Joint Commission Gold Seal of approval and Leapfrog Group's "A" rating, awarded earlier this year. Raney, welcomed Mont, emphasizing her impressive military heritage and experience. The incoming commander’s grandfathers were both World War II veterans.

“I am confident that the changes you have made in the culture. The change you have made in quality and safety across this organization have led to improved readiness across the organization,” said Raney.

Under Zinnante’ s command, Womack made significant strides in quality, safety, and readiness. Raney acknowledged the challenges faced by the team, including constrained resources and funding, but emphasized their resilience and ability to adapt.

“We talk to patients, we talk to those you support, and it’s healthcare and readiness,” said Raney. “Both you and the Womack Team have done that well over the past two years and you have done it in a way that is truly sustainable because you have done it, so it’s engrained within the culture.” Ingrained

Zinnante expressed his gratitude to the Womack team, community partners, and family members. He recognized the unsung heroes of the medical center, including housekeeping, logistics, laboratory, and food service staff.

“I have had the privilege of working alongside some of the most talented and dedicated professionals in Army Medicine and work through some of the most difficult challenges and could always count on the incredible professionals within this organization and across the Fort Liberty and Fayetteville community,” said Zinnante. “Your commitment to delivering the best healthcare for our Soldiers, families and retirees is truly inspiring.”

Zinnante welcomed Mont, assuring her that she was the best leader to take the helm and acknowledged the talented team surrounding her.

As one of the largest military medical centers, Womack provides care to over 200,000 eligible beneficiaries. The facility has undergone significant transformations since its establishment in 1918, with the current hospital named after Medal of Honor recipient and enlisted medic, Pfc. Bryant H. Womack.

Mont emphasized her commitment to building on the successes of Zinnante’ s tenure. She pledged to foster an environment where every team member feels valued, supported, and ready to face challenges. Her top priority remains providing the highest quality healthcare to the Fort Liberty community.

As the new commander assumes command, she inherits a legacy of excellence and a team poised for continued success. With her leadership, Womack Army Medical Center will continue to thrive, providing top-notch medical care and readiness to our nation's heroes.