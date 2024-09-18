OHNG MP Company tests VR training program during Exercise Northern Strike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Second Lt. Kyle Funk, a platoon leader assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company, utilizes a virtual-reality headset for Just in Time Multi-Mission Airmen/Warfighters training during Exercise Northern Strike at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda, Mich., Aug. 13, 2024. JITMMA/W delivers on-demand capability to respond to novel tasks and situations and be mission-ready at any time. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)